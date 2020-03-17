Jay announces changes to operation in response to COVID-19

JAY - Effective March 18, 2020 the Jay Town Office will be closed to the public. Staff will be present to answer phones and assist our citizens. Please feel free to call the Town Office at 897-6785. We can also be contacted via email (please go to our webpage at www.jay-maine.org for email addresses) or by messaging us on the Town of Jay Facebook page. We will have a drop box available in front of the Town Office during normal business hours for your convenience. We will be working with our citizens to try to continue to meet your needs during these challenging times.

All other municipal buildings will also be closed to the public including the Police Dept. (897-6766), Public Works Garage (897-4920) and Transfer Station (897-5552). Citizens are encouraged to call the respective departments with concerns or contact the Town Office. In case of emergency, call 911.

The Jay Transfer Station will remain open. However, we are strongly encouraging our citizens to utilize curbside pickup rather than coming into the Transfer Station. In order to reduce the material that staff handles, we will NOT be accepting single sort recycling at the Facility. Recyclable material should be put out for curbside pickup. The Share Shack will also be closed until further notice. Our employees at the Facility will not be assisting citizens with removing material from their vehicles and will be actively engaging in social distancing. We appreciate your understanding as we try to maintain our services but reduce exposure to employees as well as our citizens.

Citizens have several options to conduct some of their municipal business online. If you have questions about these services, please call us. These options include:

Re-register Your Vehicle. This can be done through a link on our website. Go to www.jay-maine.org and click on the Town Office tab on the left. Scroll halfway down the page and click on the Rapid Renewal link. You will need your old registration, insurance card and mileage.

Re-register Your ATV, Boats and Hunting & Fishing Licenses: This can be done on the State’s website at: https://www.maine.gov/ifw/ If you scroll part way down the page you will see “Information for Your Maine Outdoor Adventure” and there are links to buy your hunting and fishing license, register your ATV or Boat, etc. You will need your old license and a printer. If you have questions on re-registering online, please give us a call at 897-6785.

Pay Your Taxes and Sewer Bill: Although we cannot accept payments online, you do have the option of mailing in your payment to the Town of Jay, 340 Main Street, Jay, ME 04239 or by dropping your payment in the drop box in front of the Town Office during normal business hours (checks and money orders only, not cash). Please include your phone number on your payment in case there are any questions.

For more information and ongoing updates for the Coronavirus please check out:

CDC: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/coronavirus.shtml

World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

Call 211, Maine’s informational helpline, for general information.

Feel free to contact us at 897-6785 and visit our Facebook page for community information.