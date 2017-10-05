Jay man killed after ATV rolls over

JAY - A man was killed Saturday, after the ATV he and his grandson were riding overturned on the Lucarelli Road. The crash is still under investigation by police.

According to Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV, the crash occurred alongside the Lucarelli Road, a short, dead-end road off of the Old Jay Hill Road. Thomas Fournier, 68 of Jay, was killed after his ATV rolled over on top of him. His six-year-old grandson was hurt in the crash and treated at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The crash was reported by a driver at roughly 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. Jay and Livermore Falls police, Maine Warden Service and Jay fire department personnel responded, as did NorthStar EMS.

Thursday, Caton said that the crash is still being reconstructed by the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, in an effort to determine what happened.

It is the second fatal ATV rollover in the past week. On Tuesday, a Eustis woman was killed after her ATV rolled over in Coplin Plantation. Wardens are investigating that incident.