Jay select board votes to fill vacancy at April town meeting

JAY - Nomination papers will soon be available for those interested in running for a position on the Select Board; the vacancy was left after member Judy Diaz resigned. Her resignation was a result of moving to a new town of residence.

Selectpersons decided on Monday to hold off on any expedited election for the position, opting instead to elect a new member at the town's regular town meeting in April 2021. The newly elected individual will serve the remaining year of Diaz's term.

Deadline for nominations is March 1. Papers can be retrieved from the Town Office on Jan. 17.