Jay water break under river, boil order continues

JAY - A boil order for many customers of the Jay Village Water District remains in effect at present, as the district further isolates the break that has impacted users since Sunday evening.

The district now believes the break is approximately 10 feet into the Androscoggin River. Service has been restored to most of the district, with the mill and Riley neighborhood still impacted as of Friday afternoon. Efforts to repair the line are still underway.

Meanwhile, water samples have been taken to the lab in Augusta for testing. New information about the ongoing boil order will be posted when it becomes available. Until that time, residents whose water has been restored should continue boiling their water for one minute. After the water is boiled, it can be put in the refrigerator.

The break was reported Sunday evening, impacting a number of businesses and residences served by the Jay Village Water District. This included the Spruce Mountain Elementary School, which was closed Monday. Since the break was initially reported, district personnel and outside contractors have worked to locate and fix the break.