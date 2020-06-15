Jim Ditzler Memorial Library update

NEW SHARON - The Jim Ditzler Memorial Library in New Sharon will offer pick-up and return of materials on the porch beginning Tuesday, June 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 pm.

Please follow the following steps.

Step one: Please decide what you want.

Step two: Place your order by calling the library at 779-1128 or by e-mail at (nsl-do@newsheron.lib.me.us) be sure to include your name and contact information with your request. I will confirm your order as soon as possible and set a time for pick-up.

Step three: Pick up your materials while maintaining social distance. You will see a tote labeled PICK-UP on the bench. Your order will be labeled with your last name, the materials will already be checked out to you, pick up your order and you are all set to enjoy your library materials.

You will also see a box for returning materials. Please have the materials you are returning in a bag. All returned materials will be quarantined before being returned to our shelves.

Look for hour updates on our website and posted on the door of the library.