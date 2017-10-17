Juvenile charged after theft from Wilton town office

WILTON - A 17-year-old has been charged with felony theft after he allegedly took cash and checks from the town office yesterday.

The juvenile was charged with felony theft through the juvenile system, Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox said Tuesday. He is a Wilton resident, she confirmed.

According to Wilcox, the theft was discovered at the close of business yesterday. A total of $2,800 in cash was taken from the office, along with $18,900 in checks made out to the town. Wilcox said that police were aware of specifically how the money was taken, but were not releasing that information at this time.

Officer Ethan Keys investigated, Wilcox said, and resolved the issue today. All of the stolen checks were recovered, as was all of the cash with the exception of $51.

The 17-year-old has been charged through the juvenile system.