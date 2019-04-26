Juvenile faces felony charges following alleged assault on parents

NEW VINEYARD - A 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of felony assault through the juvenile system after he allegedly assaulted his parents Thursday evening.

The juvenile reportedly pushed and grabbed both of his parents, Sheriff Scott Nichols said, as well as kicking holes in the wall. Deputy Andrew Morgan and Sgt. Nathan Bean responded to a High Street residence in New Vineyard at approximately 7:09 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance Thursday evening. The juvenile was transported to Long Creek Youth Center.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of felony assault, misdemeanor criminal mischief and possession of tobacco products by a minor, a civil violation. The charges will be handled by the juvenile court system.