Kingfield man killed in Turner crash

TURNER - A Kingfield man involved in a crash on Route 4 in Turner Tuesday afternoon has died, a state police representative said this morning.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Stephen McCausland, Robert Konieczko, 68 of Kingfield, was the operator and sole occupant of a van that crashed near Murray's Mega Mart on Route 4 in Turner. Konieczko's vehicle crossed the center line, into the opposite lane and overturned into a ditch. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Konieczko was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious injuries. McCausland said Wednesday morning that Konieczko died overnight.

Investigators are continuing to work to determine why Konieczko lost control of his vehicle, McCausland said in a press release.