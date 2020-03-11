Liquefied propane ‘Dig Safe’ bill clears Legislature unanimously

AUGUSTA – The Legislature gave its final stamp of approval Tuesday to a bill from Rep. Seth Berry (D-Bowdoinham) that would include liquefied propane gas (LP) lines in Maine’s so-called “Dig Safe” laws.

The vote was unanimous in both the House and Senate, sending the measure to the desk of Gov. Janet Mills for her signature.

Berry, House chair of the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, submitted LD 1892 in response to the tragic explosion that occurred in Farmington in 2019.

“Dig Safe” laws prohibit digging around certain underground utility lines. In Maine, LP lines are currently not on the prohibited list. According to findings from the Farmington Fire Marshal’s report, the LP line near the site of the explosion had been damaged by digging in the vicinity.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues for recognizing the danger of LP lines and taking quick, decisive and unified action to include them in our 'Dig Safe' laws," said Berry. "I'm relieved we’ll be making Mainers safer and potentially preventing another tragedy like Farmington."

Previous bills to bring LP lines under “Dig Safe” failed in the Legislature. Those versions of the bill exempted smaller LP tanks, including the size of the tank in Farmington. Berry's bill does not include any exemptions.

"Our community is still just beginning to recover from the LEAP explosion," said Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, a co-sponsor of the bill. “We have been supporting each other as we heal and rebuild. It’s a comfort to know that the Legislature had our back when we asked for a law that could stop this from happening in other towns."