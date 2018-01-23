Franklin Countys First News

Livermore Falls man not prosecuted after record error found

Posted by • January 23, 2018 •

FARMINGTON - A Livermore Falls man arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person will not be prosecuted, after it was revealed that an error at the State Bureau of Identification falsely indicated to police that he had a felony record.

Wilton police arrested Tobias Soucy, 35 of Livermore Falls, on Jan. 7 after responding to a complaint about target shooting. Wilton police checked Soucy's record with the SBI, a state agency responsible for maintaining criminal history records, and that record indicated he had been convicted of felony burglary. Soucy was arrested for possessing a firearm by a prohibited person and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

However, as indicated in a memo submitted to the court by the District Attorney's Office, Soucy's felony burglary charge was amended to criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, in 2003. As a result, Soucy has no felony record and may lawfully possess a firearm.

In the memo, Assistant District Attorney James Andrews indicated to the Unified Court Docket that the state had declined to prosecute. He noted it was the state's understanding that the error in Soucy's nonexistent burglary conviction had been fixed with both the court system and with the SBI.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

5 Responses »

  1. Ed W
    January 23, 2018 • 12:22 pm

    This man deserves a sincere apology from a few people.

  2. Kevin
    January 23, 2018 • 12:31 pm

    I’m sure an apology from the local police that falsely arrested the innocent man would go a long way!

  3. JESS
    January 23, 2018 • 12:35 pm

    I hope the state refunds him any costs he may have incurred

  4. Tobias
    January 23, 2018 • 12:43 pm

    Called Wilton PDto retrieve my firearms chef of police Heidi
    Wilcox apologized to me during our conversation just glad this has been sorted out

  5. Jack
    January 23, 2018 • 1:23 pm

    Glad to see they fixed the problem and apologize

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives