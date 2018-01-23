Livermore Falls man not prosecuted after record error found

FARMINGTON - A Livermore Falls man arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person will not be prosecuted, after it was revealed that an error at the State Bureau of Identification falsely indicated to police that he had a felony record.

Wilton police arrested Tobias Soucy, 35 of Livermore Falls, on Jan. 7 after responding to a complaint about target shooting. Wilton police checked Soucy's record with the SBI, a state agency responsible for maintaining criminal history records, and that record indicated he had been convicted of felony burglary. Soucy was arrested for possessing a firearm by a prohibited person and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

However, as indicated in a memo submitted to the court by the District Attorney's Office, Soucy's felony burglary charge was amended to criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, in 2003. As a result, Soucy has no felony record and may lawfully possess a firearm.

In the memo, Assistant District Attorney James Andrews indicated to the Unified Court Docket that the state had declined to prosecute. He noted it was the state's understanding that the error in Soucy's nonexistent burglary conviction had been fixed with both the court system and with the SBI.