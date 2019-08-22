Livermore man arrested on trafficking charge

FARMINGTON - Bail was set at $10,000 on Wednesday for a Livermore man accused of selling cocaine to an individual as part of a Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigation.

Joseph Boothby, 29 of Livermore, was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful trafficking in a schedule drug, namely cocaine, a Class B felony. The charge stems from alleged criminal activity that occurred in June, with the Livermore man also facing charges out of Androscoggin County.

According to information presented by Assistant District Attorney Kayla Palestini in court Wednesday, Boothby was known by the MDEA to have trafficked in heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base. As part of an investigation, the MDEA arranged to have an individual meet with Boothby on June 7 in Wilton. A total of .7 grams of cocaine base in a corner baggie were purchased by the individual for $100.

Two other felony cases out of Androscoggin County, also involving drugs, are pending, Palestini said.

Bail was set at $10,000 cash, although Boothby's attorney will be able to argue bail after they are appointed.