Local agencies coordinating efforts to house displaced residents

FARMINGTON - Local agencies are coordinating their efforts as they attempt to find housing for families displaced by the Sept. 16 explosion at the LEAP Inc. building on the Farmington Falls Road.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area Executive Director Lisa Laflin said that her organization was working with Red Cross, the town of Farmington and local emergency management agency personnel to find housing for residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the blast. Twelve families in all were displaced, resulting in 30 people seeking housing.

While some of those people have either independently found housing or moved out of the area, that still leaves a number of people seeking a place to live. Housing is still being sought for roughly a third of the displaced residents, as of Thursday. Laflin said that challenges include the dearth of affordable housing in Farmington, as well as the limited availability of hotel rooms, given the season.

The good news is that United Way does have funds to address the needs of the displaced families and others: as of Thursday the LEAP Explosion Fund approaching $100,000, including guarantees of funding.

"People have been extraordinary generous," Laflin said. "We are very grateful."

United Way is using a committee to help allot the funds; members of the committee include representatives of the town, the police department, LEAP Inc. and local social service agencies. Two immediate needs, identified at the most recent meeting of the committee, include housing and otherwise supporting the displaced residents of Farmington as well as offering assistance to LEAP employees. The committee will also be looking at what help the firefighters and their families will need.

Laflin said that the effort was entirely collaborative with other agencies. The needs of the various parties was being cross-referenced by the involved organizations to ensure that funds were going to the right people and to cut down on duplicative efforts.

Information about a number of different benefit events and ways to donate to support those impacted by the explosion can be found here.