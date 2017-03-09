Longtime New Vineyard selectman to leave the board after 20 years

NEW VINEYARD - This Saturday’s annual town meeting includes votes on town expenses, changing the fiscal year and the election of a new selectman.

The annual budget includes funds to cover the expenses for the Assistant Fire Chief taking on more responsibilities as well as additional hours for the position of Road Commissioner.

“It really needs to be a year round position,” Deputy Treasurer Heather Moody said.

Proposed additional funds will also help pay for a new software program used by administration for tasks such as motor vehicle plates and registrations.

The warrant also includes an article that would adjust the town's fiscal year from a January-December calendar year to the June-July schedule used by the state.

Included in the town meeting will be a vote for town official positions. Longtime Selectman Fay Adams will not be running for the Board of Selectmen after serving the town for 20 years.

The meeting will be held Saturday March 11 at 9 a.m. in the Smith Hall building on Route 27.