Maine Public Utilities Commission holding witness hearings on NECEC on Friday

FARMINGTON - The Maine Public Utilities Commission will be holding public witness hearings in Farmington and The Forks to hear from members of the public on Central Maine Power Company's Petition for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the New England Clean Energy Connect Project.

The $950 million project consists of 189 total miles of corridor, with 73 percent of the project making use of existing lines. A total of 145 miles of the project would link a substation in Lewiston to the Canadian border through a Direct Current transmission line. Roughly three-quarters of that would follow preexisting transmission lines. The remaining 44 miles of line would impact AC infrastructure south of Lewiston and from Winslow down to Wiscasset, to accommodate the increased load. The project would be paid for by Massachusetts ratepayers and Hydro-Québec.

The project would enter Franklin County in the north in Beattie Township, passing through Lowelltown and Skinner Township before entering Somerset County to the east. This section would be roughly 12 miles of new corridor, with that corridor maintained at 150 feet in width around the line after construction.

The NECEC reenters Franklin County in Industry at the Starks town line, traveling for 20.6 miles through six municipalities: Industry, New Sharon, Farmington, Wilton, Chesterville and Jay. An additional 75 feet would be cleared to make room for the DC transmission line, usually running parallel with the existing AC line. Steel monopoles averaging roughly 95 feet in height would support the 230 kilovolt DC line. In total, 176 poles are currently planned to be sited in Franklin County, including the northern section.

Two public witness hearings will be held simultaneously Friday, beginning at 6 p.m. One of those two hearings will be held on the University of Maine at Farmington in Lincoln Auditorium inside the Roberts Learning Center, located at 270 Main Street in Farmington. The second hearing will be held at The Forks Town Hall, located at 2612 US Route 201.

A Commissioner from the Public Utilities Commission will attend at each location, as will Commission staff and a transcriptionist. This public hearing will give the Commission an opportunity to hear the views of members of the public as it considers Central Maine Power Company's CPCN for the NECEC.

In a public witness hearing, any member of the public may participate by providing sworn testimony or they may present argument without being sworn; however, only sworn testimony becomes evidence in the case. The public witness hearing transcript will be publicly available in the case file (Docket No. 2017-00232) which may be accessed via the Commission's Case Management System.