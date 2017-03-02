Man arrested for failing to comply with sex offender registry

FARMINGTON - A former Florida resident was arrested Thursday, after police say he failed to provide the correct address when he registered as a sex offender.

Terrance Jozens, 61, was arrested on charges of failing to comply with the Sex Offender Registration & Notification Act and violating the conditions of his release. Police allege that Jozens told the Franklin County Sheriff's Department that he was living in Chesterville when he was in fact living in Farmington.

According to Maine State Police Trooper Reid Bond, Jozen registered with the FCSO on Feb. 22, providing a Zions Hill Road address, in compliance with SORNA, after he posted bail. That address was provided after a warrant was issued as a result of an investigation conducted by FCSO Lt. David St. Laurent in December 2015.

Further investigations indicated that Jozens had been staying in Farmington prior to registering with the FCSO, Bond said. After conducting interviews, police determined that Jozens had been staying at an apartment complex on Titcomb Hill Road. A convicted felon, Jozens was prohibited from staying at that apartment complex due to a preexisting policy on the part of the property owner.

According to Bond, Jozens admitted to arriving in Farmington on Feb. 18 and not notifying law enforcement until Feb. 22 when he turned himself in on the warrant. Jozens has a "lengthy criminal history" in Florida, Bond said, as well as multiple counts of failing to comply with the sex offender registration requirements.

Jozens was released on $100 bail with the stipulation that he not return to the apartment complex.