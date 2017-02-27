Massachusetts man killed in snowmobile crash

EUSTIS - A Massachusetts man was killed yesterday, after his snowmobile struck a tree while attempting to navigate a corner.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 on a Maine Interconnected Trail System trail near Landers Farm Road in Eustis. According to Maine Warden Service spokesman Cpl. John MacDonald, the deceased snowmobiler has been identified as Dennis Picard, 60 of South Chatham, Mass.

According to MacDonald, Picard was the last snowmobiler in a group that was utilizing the ITS trail. While attempting to navigate around a sharp corner, Picard apparently lost control of his snowmobile and struck a tree.

Eustis Fire Department and NorthStar EMS both responded to the trail, with NorthStar paramedics pronouncing Picard dead at the scene. The state medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy this week. The incident is under the investigation by the Maine Warden Service and no specific cause or contributing factors to the crash have been released.

It is the second serious snowmobile crash in northern Franklin County in less than a week. On Feb. 21, two snowmobilers suffered serious injuries after their machines collided head-on in the Tim Pond Township, west of Eustis.

Picard's death marks the seventh snowmobile fatality in the past two months, according to MacDonald, and the first in Franklin County this year.