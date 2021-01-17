MBRSD moves to full remote learning next week

FARMINGTON - Due to the current number of staff in quarantine, Mt. Blue Regional School District will return to full remote learning beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday Jan. 22. The district will return to its normal on-site schedule Monday, Jan. 25.

In addition, all in-person co-curricular and extracurricular activities are canceled and will resume on Monday, Jan. 25. Students should use their storm meal packs on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

School administrators said they made the decision after a person associated with Mt. Blue Regional School District has recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of this, the district has identified 34 staff members and 11 students as close contacts. All close contacts have been notified by the district's nursing staff.

"We will be sending additional information to staff and students over the long weekend regarding full remote learning and all the implications, to include access to meals, but we wanted to inform you of this information as soon as possible," district officials said in a letter to families. "We understand that a pivot to full remote learning will certainly have its challenges, and we appreciate your understanding of our circumstances and our need to move to this model for four school days."

The Mt. Blue school district includes the 10 towns of Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld and Wilton.