Meal availability for RSU 9 students during districtwide remote learning

FARMINGTON - RSU 9 is providing students with nutritious meals during this week's districtwide remote learning; a breakfast meal will be provided with each boxed lunch. Families may access meals by pick up or delivery according to the information provided below.

Meal Pick Up Wednesday-Friday: Meals may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the schools listed below - it is not necessary to pre-order meals for pick-up:

Mt. Blue High School - Ring buzzer at door 14

Academy Hill School - Ring buzzer at door 10 (back parking lot)

Mt. Blue Middle School - Kitchen door back parking lot facing ball fields (look for signs)

Cape Cod Hill School - Kitchen door to left of pellet silo

Meal Delivery Wednesday-Friday: If you are unable to pick up meals, they can be delivered to you. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, please call 207-779-9720 or email foodservice@mtbluersd.org with the following information:

Parent/Guardian name

Number of students

Delivery address

Phone number

Any special instructions (allergies, delivery instructions, etc..)