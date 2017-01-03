Medical Examiner’s Office: Livermore Falls man died from crash injuries

AUGUSTA - State Police say the death of a Livermore Falls man early New Year’s morning in Livermore was caused by injuries he received in the crash.

An autopsy on 41-year-old Shawn Berry by the State Medical Examiner’s Office determined he died from injuries from the crash, not from a medical issue, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday.

Brady Romano, 37, of Livermore Falls, had pulled over to the side of the road on Route 4 when his passenger Berry, 41, became ill. The car was then struck from behind by a second vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Sarah Clark of Farmington, State Police said.

The crash took place at 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning and is the state’s first highway death of the new year.

Troopers will have the district attorney’s office review their final crash report after it is completed.