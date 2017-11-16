Franklin Countys First News

Missing Rangeley man found

November 16, 2017

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - A Rangeley man missing since last week was found alive last night, sleeping in his pickup truck in Massachusetts.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Stephen McCausland, Robert Wetherbee, 75 of Spruce Street in Rangeley, was located by Foxborough Police last night.

Law enforcement throughout New England were on the lookout for Wetherbee after he failed to arrive in North Windham in Connecticut on Nov. 9, traveling from Rangeley.

 

  1. Liz Toothaker
    November 16, 2017 • 11:23 am

    Thank God! Don’t know the man but been concerned.

