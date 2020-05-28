Most vehicles required to register by July 11

AUGUSTA – Secretary Matthew Dunlap is issuing a statement to clarify the provisions currently in place regarding vehicle registrations, during the statewide emergency closures and reduction in public services due to pandemic precautionary measures.

On May 26, Gov. Janet Mills signed Executive Order #53-A [pdf], which sets guidelines for vehicle registrations during this state of emergency.

According to this order, if a person can register their vehicle through their municipality or Bureau of Motor Vehicle Office they are advised to do so as soon as possible.

If a registrant's municipal office or the Bureau of Motor Vehicles office is processing vehicle and trailer registrations, the registrant must complete this transaction no later than July 11, 2020 or by the deadline set by their municipality, whichever is sooner.

If the municipality is not processing registrations during the BMV closure, and the applicant cannot complete the transaction online using the Rapid Renewal service (in participating towns), the registration is extended or exempt until such time as the municipal office or BMV can perform the work.

For those who have purchased a motor vehicle or trailer in a private sale, or received the vehicle by transfer of ownership, and subsequently cannot register by virtue of their municipality and BMV being unable to perform that function, they are advised to print and retain a new “temporary registration” [pdf] letter. This letter will serve as a temporary registration until such time that the municipality or BMV is able to complete the registration process.

Motorists in this situation can operate the vehicle without a license plate during this time and should keep the temporary registration letter with them while operating the vehicle until they can complete the registration process. Motorists must also be able to produce evidence of vehicle insurance, transferred title (if applicable) and bill of sale if requested by a law enforcement officer.

For additional information on vehicle registrations at this time, motorists are advised to review the QnA guidance letter [pdf] issued to law enforcement by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.