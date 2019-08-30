MSAD 58 bus routes for the 2019-20 school year

SALEM - Posted here are the MSAD #58 Bus Routes for the 2019-2020 school year. All times should be considered approximate.

Kingfield

Kingfield Run (Bus 20)

Depart KES at 6:40; West Kingfield Road- 6:45; Tufts Pond Road- 6:55; Rt. 16 to Narrow Gauge Road- 7:00; West Branch/Rt. 16- 7:05; Freeman Ridge Road- 7:10; Kingfield Elementary School- 7:30

Kingfield - Salem- Freeman Run (State Bus)

Depart KES at 6:40; Foster Hill Road- 6:50; Baker Hill Road- 6:55; Lovejoy Road- 7:00; Reed Road- 7:05; Howard Road- 7:10; Salem Road- 7:15; School Street- 7:20; Sumner Street- 7:25; Kingfield Elementary School- 7:30; Mt Abram HS- 7:45

Highland/ Lexington/ Freeman Ridge Road Run (State Bus)

Depart KES to Highland- 6:05; Sandy Stream Road- 6:35; Long Falls Dam Road- 6:40; Riverside Street- 6:55; Indian Stream Road- 7:00; Stanley Avenue- 7:10; Maple Street- 7:20; Depot Street- 7:28; Kingfield Elementary School- 7:30; Strong Elementary School- 7:45

Phillips

Madrid - Toothaker Pond Run (Bus 22)

Salem Road- 6:25; East Madrid Road- 6:30; Bray Hill/E. Madrid Road- 6:35; Toothaker Pond Road- 6:40; Fish Hatchery Road- 6:45; Reeds Mill Road- 6:55; Rangeley Road- 7:00; Toothaker Pond Road- 7:10; Number 6 Road- 7:20; Rangeley Road- 7:25; Phillips Elementary School- 7:30

Phillips In-town Run [Elementary Students Only] (Bus 22)

Depart PES at 7:30; Dodge Road- 7:35; Russell Street- 7:38; Park Street- 7:40; Old Blake Hill- 7:45; Return to PES- 7:50

Rt. 4 & Avon Valley Run (Bus 21)

Depart Strong Elementary at 6:50; Rangeley Road- 6:55; Deer Run Drive- 7:10; Avon Valley Road- 7:15; Hare Street- 7:20; Phillips Elementary School- 7:30; (All MTA Students will board Bus 25); Depart PES at 7:30 for Special Education Run; Arrive at Strong 8:00

In-Town Phillips & Mile Square Road Run (Bus 25)

Depart Bus Garage at 6:30; Tori Hill Road- 6:40; Parlin Road- 6:50; Bridge Street- 6:55; Mile Square Road- 7:00; Cross Road- 7:10; River Road- 7:15; Pleasant Street- 7:20; Sawyer Street- 7:25; Dodge Road- 7:30; Main Street- 7:35; Ross Avenue- 7:38; Pinkham Hill Road- 7:40; Phillips Elementary School- 7:42; Blake Hill Road- 7:45; Park Street- 7:48; Salem Road to Mt. Abram HS- 7:55

Strong

South Strong Run (Bus 14)

Depart SES at 6:45; South Strong Road- 6:50; Rt. 4/ Farmington Road- 7:00; Chandler Road- 7:20; Strong Elementary Road- 7:30

Lambert Hill Road (Bus 1)

Depart SES at 6:45; River Road- 6:55; Montfort Drive- 7:10; Burbank Hill Road- 7:15; Lambert Hill Road- 7:20; River Street- 7:25; Strong Elementary School- 7:30

Norton Hill Run (Bus 23)

Depart SES at 6:30; Norton Hill Road- 6:35; Pond Road- 6:40; Taylor Hill Road- 6:45; Back to Norton Hill- 6:50; Spaulding Road- 6:55; Pillsbury Road- 7:00; Hunter Road- 7:05; Church Hill Road- 7:20; Strong Elementary School- 7:30

Strong/ Freeman Bus (Bus 24)

Depart Bus Garage at 6:35; Baker Hill Road- 6:40; Foster Hill Road- 6:45; Cook Hill Road- 6:50- Gilkey Hill Road- 6:55; West Freeman Road- 7:00; True Hill Road- 7:05; Tori Hill Road- 7:15; Brookside Lane- 7:20; North Main Street- 7:25; Strong Elementary School- 7:30 Bus Departs with High School students to Mt. Abram- 7:40; Arrive at Mt. Abram HS- 7:55

Foster Tech

Foster Tech Run (Bus 3)

Depart SES at 6:05; Jordan Lumber/ Kingfield- 6:25; Skowhegan Savings Bank- 6:30; Mt. Abram HS- 6:40; Local Bull/ Phillips- 6:55; White Elephant in Strong via Rt. 4- 7:10; Arrive at Foster Tech/ Mt. Blue HS- 7:45