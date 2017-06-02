Mt. Abram student killed in Somerset County crash

NEW PORTLAND - A Mt. Abram High School student was killed Thursday evening, in a roll-over crash on Route 16 in Somerset County.

According to a statement released today by Somerset County Sheriff Dale P. Lancaster, Daniel Emery, 17 of Highland Plantation, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Route 16. Emery was operating a 1997 Honda Civic that was southbound just south of Gilman Pond Road. Investigators determined that Emery was attempting to pass another motorist when he lost control of his vehicle.

Somerset County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene at approximately 5:35 p.m., Lancaster said, with Cpl. Ritchie Putnam responding. Investigators determined that the Honda Civic had left the roadway, gone into the ditch, struck a tree and continued into a second tree. The vehicle ultimately rolled over onto the driver's side before coming to a rest.

Emery was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing his seat belt, Lancaster said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is believed by investigators to be a contributing factor.

"All fatal crashes are tragic, crashes involving our young people are especially heartbreaking," Lancaster said.

He noted that Emery was a student at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Township. School officials were notified about the crash.

In addition to Putnam, SCSO Deputy Toby Blodgett responded, as did Franklin County Sheriff's Office, New Portland Fire Department and Northstar EMS personnel.