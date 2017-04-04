Mt. Blue, RSU 73, MSAD 58 districts dismissing early today
Mt. Blue Regional School District students will be dismissed early Tuesday, April 4, in advance of a storm anticipated to drop a wintry mix across Franklin County. High school and middle school students will be released at 11:30 a.m. Elementary students will be released at 12:30 p.m.
RSU 73 students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. There will be no pre-Kindergarten today.
MSAD 58 students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
