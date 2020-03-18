New Sharon closes town office to the public

NEW SHARON - Due to the recommendations of Maine and National CDC and to help slow the spread of the virus, the Town Office in New Sharon will be closed to the public until further notice.

Some options for town services:

For those with access to the internet, the New Sharon website has a wide variety of services that can be accessed. Go to www.newsharon.maine.gov and click on Services, then Online Services. You will find links to each of the following:

Re-register your Vehicle or Trailer

Pay a tax bill

Obtain a hunting or fishing license

Re-register your ATV/Snowmachine Obtain your Tax Bill

Town Ordinances and Forms

Property Tax Maps

2019 & previous Tax Commitment

In addition, the website contains a wealth of information, including all town officials and their contact information. Feel free to contact any of us to help you with your questions and/or concerns.

We want to be sure that you get what you need and to also keep each other safe and healthy. To that end: The Town Clerk/Tax Collector will be available at the Town Office during regular business hours to answer your questions, guide you through how to obtain online registrations, or to assist you in any way possible. We will make in-person appointments on a case-by-case, emergency basis only.

Please feel free to call at 207-778-4046 to see if what you need can be accomplished over the phone, via mail, email or fax.