New Sharon man charged with unlawful sexual contact

NEW SHARON - A local man was charged last week with felony unlawful sexual contact following a Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation.

Benjamin Savage, 24 of New Sharon, has been charged with unlawful sexual contact, a Class A felony. He is being held on $100,000 bail at Franklin County Detention Center.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, FCSO Det. Ken Charles began investigating Savage after receiving a referral on June 21 about a child sexual abuse case which was alleged to have occurred on the Weeks Mills Road. Charles and Department of Health and Human Services conducted interviews with witness throughout the week, culminating with an interview of Savage on June 27.

Following that interview, Savage was arrested and transported to the FCDC, where bail was set at $100,000.