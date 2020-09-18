New Sharon residents table Energy Systems Ordinance, vote against accepting church, vestry

NEW SHARON - Residents chose to not advance either article presented at this week's special town meeting, tabling a proposed Energy Systems Ordinance and voting against accepting a gift of the Congregational Church and Vestry.

Tuesday's meeting resulted in the ordinance being tabled, according to Town Clerk Pamela Adams, after the town's attorney raised issues with the ordinance's language. The ordinance will be reviewed; meanwhile, a moratorium on elective transmission line projects will remain in place.

A second article, which would have gifted the Congregational Church and Vestry to the town, was voted down. Adams said that discussion included members of the congregation questioning the transfer, leading to a no vote. New Sharon has used the building to house town functions while constructing a combined town office/fire station nearby.