New Vineyard child severely injured in bucket loader accident

NEW VINEYARD - Investigators responded to the Anson Valley Road yesterday afternoon, after a child's leg was accidentally severed in an incident that involved a front end loader.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, police became aware of the incident Monday afternoon after Farmington Police Officer Ryan Rosie stopped a vehicle for speeding and erratic operation at 1:59 p.m. Rosie discovered that the driver had a child's severed leg in the vehicle, with the driver telling the officer that he was traveling to Franklin Memorial Hospital with the leg for possible reattachment. Rosie escorted the driver to FMH and alerted the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO Deputy Keith Madore, Sgt. Nathan Bean, Lt. David Rackliffe and Chief Deputy Steve Lowell immediately responded to a residence on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard, while Det. Stephen Charles went to FMH to begin an investigation.

Investigators determined that the four-year-old child was with his grandfather and legal guardian. The grandfather was working at the family's gravel pit with a front-end loader when the accident occurred. After exiting the loader, the grandfather turned his attention away and the child got underneath the loader's bucket, which had been lowered but not leveled out. The bucket lost hydraulic pressure and fell onto both legs of the child, severing one.

The child was transported to FMH by the grandfather and subsequently transported via LifeFlight to a Boston-area hospital. Nichols credited the grandfather for likely saving his grandson's life.

"The grandfather’s immediate actions after the accident saved the child's life," Nichols said.