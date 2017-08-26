New Vineyard crash closes Route 27, knocks out power

NEW VINEYARD - A tractor trailer truck struck a utility pole Tuesday evening, resulting in Route 27 being closed for two hours and local residences losing power.

According to Maine State Police Trooper Keith Barton, Roger Cardoso-Nieves, 54 of Miami Beach, Fla., was operating the truck southbound on Route 27 when the vehicle went onto the shoulder. While Cardoso-Nieves told police that he had swerved to avoid a vehicle in his lane, Barton said, witnesses did not report seeing a second vehicle.

The trailer flipped, pulling the truck onto its right side, and ran into a utility pole, ripping the trailer open. The truck, which was owned by Millennium Logistics Inc. of Miami, Fla., was hauling bottled water south from the Poland Spring Water Co. bottling plant in Kingfield.

A MSP Commercial Vehicle Unit was conducting a detail in the area and assisted at the scene, Barton said. Franklin County Sheriff's Office also responded, as did the New Vineyard and Farmington fire departments.

Central Maine Power also responded. Several local-area residents reported losing power for approximately seven hours Tuesday evening. Route 27 was closed for approximately two hours.