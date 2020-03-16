No program grant funding discussion at Tuesday’s commissioner meeting

FARMINGTON - A previously-scheduled discussion on program grant funding at the Tuesday, March 17 county commissioners meeting will not take place.

A large turnout, including selectpersons from multiple towns, was expected for the discussion, prompting county officials to revise the agenda in light of public health developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. That discussion will be held at a later date.

The meeting, without that agenda item, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.