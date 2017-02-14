Tuesday, Feb. 14: Delays at RSU 9, 58, 73, town office & cancellations

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due to the weather. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Wednesday, Feb 15: Due to the next storm arriving Wednesday, the FLL Paint night scheduled for Wednesday, Feb 15 is postponed until Wednesday, March 1. Everything remains the same except for the date. There is still lots of space available!

Tuesday, Feb. 14: The Farmington Warming Center at St. Joseph's Church is closed today.

Tuesday, Feb. 14: The Farmington Town Office will open at 10 a.m. this morning.

Tuesday, Feb. 14: All RSU 9 (Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Wilton, Weld) schools will be Delayed one hour today.

Tuesday, Feb. 14: MSAD 58 (Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, Strong) schools will be Delayed one hour today.

Tuesday, Feb. 14: RSU 73 (Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls) schools will be Delayed two hours today.