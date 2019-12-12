Opening day at Titcomb moved to Dec. 21

FARMINGTON - With the unfavorable weather conditions for this weekend, Titcomb Mountain has decided to postpone its Opening Day and Pancake Breakfast to Saturday, Dec. 21. With a forecast calling for an inch of rain, Titcomb intends to preserve snowmaking efforts by leaving snow in big piles to prevent substantial loss.

With the following changes, Titcomb is extending Preseason Pass prices to Dec. 21! If you have already purchased a pass, they will be available starting Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Titcomb Ski Education Foundation will still be hosting the Snow Dance Event Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the Rail Jam is a go.

The Winter Season Watch Party is still on for Friday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m.