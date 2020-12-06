Pearl Harbor Day remembrance set for noon Monday

FARMINGTON - A Pearl Harbor Day remembrance will be held at noon on Monday, Dec 7 at Center Bridge in Farmington. The public is encouraged to attend.

The local Veterans of Foreign Wars is again organizing this event which includes a prayer and wreath toss. Members of the public are invited to attend, and VFW encourages veterans to attend.

Organizers said it's advised to show up a little early, and be sure to dress for the cold weather. Those attending should wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. Anyone who would like to speak is welcome. For more information contact Gordon Webber at 293-2275.