Pearl Harbor Day remembrance set for noon Monday

Posted by • December 6, 2020 •

At a former observance, veterans tossed a wreath off Center Bridge in Farmington on Pearl Harbor Day. This year's event will be held Monday.

FARMINGTON - A Pearl Harbor Day remembrance will be held at noon on Monday, Dec 7 at Center Bridge in Farmington. The public is encouraged to attend.

The local Veterans of Foreign Wars is again organizing this event which includes a prayer and wreath toss. Members of the public are invited to attend, and VFW encourages veterans to attend.

Organizers said it's advised to show up a little early, and be sure to dress for the cold weather. Those attending should wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. Anyone who would like to speak is welcome. For more information contact Gordon Webber at 293-2275.

