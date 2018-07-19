Pedestrian struck in crosswalk transported to hospital

WEST FARMINGTON - A local woman was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital this morning after she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing Oakes Street.

According to Farmington Police Detective Darin Gilbert, Deedra Doiron, 31 of West Farmington, was walking across the Oakes Street crosswalk near the four-way intersection beside Madore's Market at approximately 9:30 a.m. this morning when she was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado. The operator of the truck, Toby Hellgren, 64 of Temple, turned off the Temple Road and onto Oakes Street and didn't see Doiron, Gilbert said.

In addition to Gilbert, Farmington Fire Rescue and NorthStar EMS responded. Doiron broke an arm and a bone in her back as a result of being struck. She was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hellgren was issued a traffic violation by Gilbert for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.