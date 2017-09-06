Phillips man accused of gross sexual assault against two children

PHILLIPS - A local man was arrested Friday after he was accused of sexually assaulting two children under the age of 14.

Michael Harriman, 27 of Phillips, was charged with two counts of gross sexual assault, a Class A felony, with the allegations relating to two juveniles.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with Franklin County Superior Court, Maine State Police Det. Michael Chavez began investigating after the two juveniles were interviewed at a Children's Advocacy Center. After the interview, Chavez interviewed Harriman and arrested him at the conclusion of that interview.

Harriman was taken to Franklin County Detention Center. Bail was set at $15,000 cash following an initial appearance in court earlier this week.