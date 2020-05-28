Phillips planning to reopen town office to public on June 1

PHILLIPS - The Town of Phillips is planning to reopen the lobby for customers on June 1, 2020. Town staff will be following guidance from the U.S. and Maine Centers for Disease Control to facilitate this.

Though employees have been processing registrations and taking tax payments since the March 18 closing of the lobby, there are transactions that have been held off until customers can be assisted face-to-face. Those coming to the office to conduct their business are asked to keep this in mind.

Only one transaction at the window will be allowed at a time, with the possible exception of a registration which can require two people. Due to the possibility of a wait time, the option of using the drop box at the front of the building is available. The Town Clerk will also be available for one transaction at a time. Residents should phone ahead to check the Code Enforcement Officer's availability.

Due to the building's capacity limits, a wait line inside the building will not be allowed. Visitors are asked to wait in their vehicles or outside while maintaining the 6' physical distance. Tow staff request that residents utilize the ramp entrance to enter the building and the stair side to exit, unless their condition prohibits this.

Sanitizers and wipes will be available. Face masks for everyone's safety are expected at this time. The town employees want to thank you for considering others when making that choice.