Phillips Town Office announces modified procedures

PHILLIPS - In accordance with the most current recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and to follow safe and responsible practices, the Phillips Town Office will be modifying how business is conducted as follows:

Normal business hours will be maintained, however, the office will be closed to the public effective noon of March 18, 2020. Staff will be available for phone and we encourage you to utilize this for your motor vehicle, property tax or Town Clerk needs. Some business can be transacted via mail and we have a drop slot at the front of the building. A phone call to 639-3561 will allow us to answer your concerns and help find the best way to manage your transaction or need.

Selectman's meetings will be brief and agendas will be restricted to the items needed to facilitate payroll and town expenses.

The Transfer Station (639-4981) is open for its usual hours. The attendants have been instructed to maintain the recommended social distancing and refrain from assisting in unloading. Transactions still need to occur for OBW and other items, so please be patient while this process is accomplished.

This decision to close the office to the public was not entered into lightly and we hope it is short-lived. It is with great consideration and respect for the health of our community that we take these measures to do our part in restricting the spread of this virus.

Please stay home if you are ill and follow health sanitation guidelines to do your part to minimize this health threat. Updates will be posted as they become relevant.