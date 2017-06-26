Phillips woman accused of stealing from business

STETSON TOWNSHIP - A Phillips woman accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a sporting camp was arrested yesterday and charged with felony theft.

According Maine State Police Det. Reid Bond, Deborah Vitrano, 35 of Phillips, has been charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, a Class B felony, and forgery, a Class C felony. The charges related to unauthorized checks and withdrawals made from Grant's Camps on Kennebago Lake.

MSP Trooper Eric Ward took the initial theft complaint from the owners of the business on June 21. It was reported that Vitrano, the manager of Grant's Camps, had been making out checks and withdrawing funds from the business' account without permission since November 2016.

Sunday, Bond interviewed Vitrano at the business in Stetson Township. At the conclusion of the interview, Vitrano was charged with two felony counts. The suspected amount stolen "well exceeds" $10,000, according to Bond.