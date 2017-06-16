Police investigating theft of car, guitars in West Farmington

WEST FARMINGTON - Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle and number of guitars from a Lake Avenue residence this week, with the car turning up near the Sandy River Wednesday.

Farmington Police Department Det. Marc Bowering said that police believe that the residence was broken into either late Monday or in the early-morning hours of Tuesday. A 2003 Subaru Baja, five guitars and an amp were among the items taken.

Wednesday, the vehicle was located near the Sandy River. The guitars and amp are still missing. According to the owner, the missing collection includes a Gibson Flying V2, maple with walnut trim and gold hardware; a Gibson ES 135 special edition, red with gold hardware; a Heritage 535, walnut stain with bigsby (looks like a 335); a Fender Eric Johnson Model Stratocaster, two tone sunburst; a Danelectro U2, coral color; and a Vox ac10 amplifier.

Anyone with information about these guitars, or anyone who may have seen something suspicious in either the late hours of Monday, June 12 or the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 13 in the area of the old railroad trestle on the West Farmington-side of the Sandy River is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department.