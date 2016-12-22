Police seek Livermore Falls man following Turnpike chase

LIVERMORE FALLS - State police believe a local man led New Hampshire State Police on an early-morning chase into Maine Wednesday, fleeing from his vehicle after it lost a wheel on the Maine Turnpike.

Police are actively seeking Michael Gatcomb, 33 of Livermore Falls, who has been known to frequent Franklin County locations, along with other locations in Bath, Fayette and Washington County. Police allege that he fled from N.H. police in a gold-colored 2003 Hyundai Elantra at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the N.H. State Police, troopers attempted to stop the vehicle on I-95 north of Hampton due to the driver having "significant lane control issues" and a Maine registration plate registered to another vehicle. The operator refused to stop, leading police on a chase northward on I-95 at speeds that exceeded 100 miles per hour. Other law enforcement agencies became involved as the pursuit crossed the Maine state line.

Approximately 2 miles north of the York toll plaza, the Elantra lost its front tire and rolled to a stop. The operator, described as a white male wearing jeans and a black hoodie pulled over his head and face, exited the moving vehicle out the passenger side door and ran into the woods. Despite a lengthy track with police dogs, the suspect was not apprehended.

Police believe the driver was Gatcomb, and are seeking information about his whereabouts. Gatcomb is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Gatcomb’s whereabouts is asked to call State Police in Gray at 657-3030.