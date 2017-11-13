Police seek missing Rangeley man

RANGELEY - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to assist in the location of a local man who has been missing since Thursday.

Robert Wetherbee, 75 of Spruce Street in Rangeley, a summer resident, has been missing since Nov. 9. He was scheduled to drive from Rangeley to North Windham in Connecticut, but according to a family member and friend never arrived. He was last seen in a blue 2012 Ford F150 single cab pickup truck; the registration is 6924TD.

Wetherbee is described as 6-foot, 1-inch in height and approximately 180 pounds in weight, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was accompanied by a Golden Retriever.

Police have been informed that Wetherbee may be confused, however there is no previous diagnosis of dementia.

The Connecticut State Police have opened a missing person file on the national database and are in the process of issuing a Silver Alert - a public notification typically relating to a missing senior citizen.

Anyone who may have seen Wetherbee or his truck are asked to contact the FCSO at 207-778-2680.