Police seek woman after purse returned

FARMINGTON - Police are hoping to identify and speak with a woman who was at Walmart Friday, after another woman's purse was located and returned.

According to Farmington Police Det. Marc Bowering, a woman mistakenly left her purse on a cart after shopping at Walmart. The cart was left outside the store in a rack, with the purse on the cart. The woman realized she had left her purse and returned, but found the purse missing from the cart.

The purse was subsequently turned into Customer Service and returned to its owner. The woman in the photographs is believed to be the individual that found and returned the purse.

Police are now looking to speak with the woman. Anyone who may know the woman is asked to contact Bowering at the police department at 778-6311.