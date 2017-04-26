Police: Wilton man arrested in Brunswick had 1,200 doses of fentanyl

BRUNSWICK - A Wilton man was arrested earlier this week as he got off a train, with police saying he was carrying 1,200 doses of fentanyl.

James Young-Dumont, 32 of Wilton, has been charged with aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug, a Class A felony, as well as violating the conditions of his release and failure to appear. Young-Dumont was also on probation in Massachusetts for an unrelated drug charge and had a warrant from that state for a probation violation. He was also on bail for an unrelated possession of a scheduled drug charge out of Ellsworth.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland, police believed Young-Dumont traveled regularly to Haverhill, Mass. to buy heroin and fentanyl, then return to Maine to repackage the drugs for sale.

When Young-Dumont got off the train at approximately 4:30 p.m., McCausland said in a press release, he attempted to run from the arresting officers but was taken into custody. Maine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel searched Young-Dumont and discovered 120 grams, or 1,200 doses, of the drug fentanyl. Police say the drugs had a street value of $20,000.

Young-Dumont is also on probation in Massachusetts for a previous drug charge and had an outstanding warrant from that state for a probation violation, according to McCausland.

Young-Dumont was transported to Cumberland County Jail. Due to the alleged bail violation, no bail has been set. MDEA was assisted at the scene by Amtrak police.