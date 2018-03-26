Polls open in Farmington; Paul Mills elected moderator

FARMINGTON - The annual town meeting began Monday morning on the ground floor of the Community Center, with a handful of ballots cast in favor of Paul Mills as the town meeting's moderator.

Mills, who was sworn in by Town Clerk Leanne Dickey, was elected under Article 1, which is scheduled annually for 8:45 a.m., prior to Farmington's polls opening. Polls will remain open until 6 p.m. this evening.

One selectman and two school board director positions are up for election this year. Selectman Matthew Smith is running unopposed for a three-year term. On the Regional School Unit 9 board, incumbent Director Iris Silverstein and challenger Nancy Porter are running for one three-year term. Heather Ahern-Huish is running unopposed for a two-year term, with selectmen already voting to have her serve on an interim basis until July 1.

A $5.79 million budget will be taken up this evening, beginning at 7 p.m. Results from the day's election will be announced at that time. More information about the town meeting can be found here.