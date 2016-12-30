Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements for Friday, Dec. 30, due to the snowstorm. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Friday, Dec. 30: State offices are closed until 9 a.m.

Due to inclement weather, Governor Paul LePage has announced that the opening of State Offices will be delayed. All State Offices will open at 9 a.m. statewide today, Friday, Dec. 30.

"I urge all of you to drive safely as you commute to your destination," said Governor LePage. "Stopping on snow or ice without skidding requires extra time and distance. Drive slowly so you can adjust to changing road conditions. Please remember to keep a safe distance behind other vehicles and give plow trucks plenty of room to operate."

Friday, Dec. 30: Franklin County offices are closed all day.



Friday, Dec. 30: WMCA offices will open at 10 a.m.



Friday, Dec. 30: The Farmington Town Office will open at 10 a.m.



Friday, Dec. 30: The Wilton Town Office will open at 11 a.m.