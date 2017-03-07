Public hearing on recall ordinance is this Thursday

CHESTERVILLE - A public hearing this Thursday, March 9, will discuss issues appearing on the March 27 annual town meeting warrant, including an ordinance allowing for the recall of selectmen.

Selectmen approved including the ordinance, which was brought forward via citizen's petition, in the town meeting warrant at an emergency selectman's meeting held Friday. Thursday's public hearing will begin at 7 p.m. after the selectman's meeting at the town office, with residents to discuss both the ordinance as well as the maintenance of Adams and Gordon Hill Road.

The ordinance allows for a process to remove selectmen from office to begin if 20 percent of the number of voters at the last gubernatorial election file a petition with the town. This would trigger a special town meeting or, depending on the date, include the petition on the regular town meeting warrant. If the majority of written ballots cast are in favor of recalling the selectman, the recall would become effective the day after the vote assuming at least 50 percent of the number of voters at the last gubernatorial election voted. A new selectman would be elected within the next 20 days.

The ordinance includes a provision that would empower a Notary Public to call the election, should the board refuse to do so.

Adams and Gordon Hill Road have been maintained by the town for the past 20 years or so, according to Selectman Chair Guy Iverson. Maintenance was originally discontinued on the two roads in 1939 at a town meeting, with the town keeping a public easement in both cases. That easement allowed the town to maintain the roads, Iverson said, but the board had been advised by its attorney that it needed to get written permission from road residents and an affirmative town meeting vote.

Iverson said that Thursday's public hearing, and the ensuing town meeting vote, would provide the town with an official record stating that winter and summer maintenance along the Adams and Gordon Hill Roads was permissible.

Both the recall ordinance and the road easement issue will appear on the town meeting warrant on March 27.