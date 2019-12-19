Rally supporting impeachment held in Farmington

FARMINGTON - More than 60 people gathered outside the post office Tuesday evening to express support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Roughly 65 people gathered on Main Street to show their support for impeaching the president; the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach on two charges - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - the next evening, mostly within party lines. The Senate is responsible for taking up the impeachment, probably next year, and will vote to either acquit the president or remove him from office.

Attendees at Tuesday's rally carried signs, chanted "No one is above the law" and sang songs such as "God Bless America" and "My Country 'Tis of Thee."

Similar rallies have been held in other towns and cities in Maine this week.