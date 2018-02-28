Rangeley Lake crash injures Maryland snowmobiler

RANGELEY - A snowmobile crash on Rangeley Lake sent a Maryland man to the hospital this morning, after his machine reportedly hit a pressure ridge.

According to Maine Warden Service spokesperson Cpl. John MacDonald, Mark Chase, 46 of Baldwin, Md., was operating a 2017 Polaris Switchback 800 near Hunter Cove this morning. Chase's machine hit a pressure ridge on the frozen lake and crashed, ejecting the rider.

Other snowmobilers located the crashed sled and drove to get help. Wardens responded, and Chase was transported by NorthStar EMS and then a LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. Rangeley Fire Department personnel were also at the scene.

Chase was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, MacDonald said.

The Maine Warden Service has reported several snowmobile incidents in the past week involving pressure ridges on local lakes and ponds. Riders are being urged to use caution while operating on any body of water and to operate at a safe speed for trail and weather conditions.