Rangeley man gets two years for distributing fentanyl

BANGOR - A Rangeley man was sentenced to two years in prison Friday, having previously pleaded guilty to three counts of dealing in fentanyl, a potent synthetic form of heroin.

Steven Butler, 25, of Rangeley, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. He was sentenced to two years in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, followed by three years of probation. Conditions of his release include no possession or use of alcohol or drugs.

According to the prosecution's version of the offense, Butler sold fentanyl to a confidential informant three times in 2017, as part of an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. While the informant was under the impression that heroin was being purchased during the controlled buys, law enforcement testing of the powdery substance indicated that it was in fact fentanyl.