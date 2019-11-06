Rangeley voters reject marijuana ordinance

RANGELEY - Voters rejected an ordinance that would have allowed marijuana-related businesses to operate with a license Tuesday, by a vote of 171 to 294.

The vote marks the second time this year that residents have rejected an ordinance that would enable the opening of marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and retail businesses. At the annual town meeting in June, voters rejected a separate ordinance - Town of Rangeley Marijuana Business and Facilities Ordinance - by a vote of 120 in favor to 166 opposed. The ordinance under consideration Tuesday - the Marijuana Business Regulation Ordinance - was brought before Rangeley voters via a petition process.

The ordinance would have allowed for the establishment of marijuana-related businesses if the owner or owners acquired a license through the town's planning board. Such businesses would have been somewhat restricted in location: setbacks for churches, schools, daycare facilities and other marijuana-related businesses were included within the ordinance, as well as hours of operation. The ordinance mandated security features as well as systems to control odor.

The ordinance was rejected by a vote of 171 to 294, with 2 blank ballots.